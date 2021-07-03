Kikanovic levels with late strike, Quakes tie Minnesota 2-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic scored the tying goal in the 82nd minute and the San Jose Earthquakes played to a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United. Kikanovic took Shea Salinas’ pass at the left corner of the 18-yard box and drove unchecked to the goal for a right-footed finish. Minnesota took a 2-1 lead in the 69th minute when Ramón Ábila put back his own saved penalty attempt. Cade Cowell opened the scoring in the 15th minute with his second goal in as many games. Brent Kallman tied it at 1 for Minnesota in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.