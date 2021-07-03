Lithuania declares emergency due to migration from Belarus

HELSINKI (AP) — European Union member Lithuania has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of migrants from neighboring Belarus in the last few days. Lithuania’s interior minister said late Friday that the decision, proposed by the State Border Guard Service, was necessary not because of increased threats to the country of 2.8 million but to put a more robust system in place to handle migrants. The Cabinet declared the emergency after Lithuanian border officials on Friday reported they had detained 150 migrants who had crossed over from Belarus. That is three times the previous daily number. Belarus and Lithuania share a 679-kilometer (422-mile) border. Belarus’ authoritarian president has said he will loosen border controls to retaliate against EU sanctions on his government.