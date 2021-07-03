Putin OKs revised Russian national security strategy

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a revised version of Russia’s national security strategy that envisages “symmetrical and asymmetrical measures” in response to foreign states’ “unfriendly actions that threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Russia. Putin signed a decree approving the strategy on Friday. The 44-page document was published Saturday and outlined Russia’s national interests and priorities. It said Russia remains committed to using political and diplomatic means of resolving international and national conflicts. At the same time, Moscow says it will take “symmetrical and asymmetric measures” to thwart “unfriendly actions” by foreign states that “threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.”