Beckman hangs on for first PGA Tour Champions victory

5:38 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Beckman is a winner for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions. He started the back nine with five straight birdies and then held on for a one-shot victory over Ernie Els in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. Beckman closed with a 4-under 68 and there were a few nervous moments at the end. He had a four-shot lead with four holes to play. Beckman bogeyed the 15th. Els birdied the 16th. Beckman had to make an 8-foot par putt on the 17th and then he drove into the water on the 18th. Els failed to make birdie.

Associated Press

