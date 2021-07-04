Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Demolition specialists bored holes for explosives as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said Sunday it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore. The decision to demolish the Surfside building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas. A top Miami-Dade fire official said that 80% of the drilling work was complete by Sunday morning, and the remaining structure could come down as soon as later that night. No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the June 24 collapse.