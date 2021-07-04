Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Demolition crews have set off explosives to bring down the remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo. The demolition late Sunday was key to resuming the search for victims of the June 24 collapse and even expected to open new areas for rescue teams to work in. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the disaster. So far, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing. Search efforts were suspended Saturday to allow demolition crews to drill holes for the explosives needed to bring the building down. Concerns had mounted that the damaged Surfside building was at risk of falling on its own. The approach of Tropical Storm Elsa added to those concerns.