Indians plant millions of saplings amid mass campaign

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — More than a million people have started planting 250 million saplings in India’s most populous state. It’s part of an annual campaign to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of global climate change. The planting, which began Sunday, spans 68,000 villages and 83,000 forest sites in the northern Uttar Pradesh state. Lawmakers, government officials and volunteers from social organizations took part. India has pledged to keep a third of its total land area under forest and tree cover, but a growing population and increasing demand for industrial projects has placed greater stress on the land.