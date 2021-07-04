Malaysians suffering amid lockdown fly white flag for help

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A white flag campaign is gaining traction to help Malaysians facing economic devastation during the coronavirus pandemic. It encourages people to hoist a white flag to signal they need help “without having to beg or feel embarrassed.” A roadside food seller, a single mother and a refugee family are among those who’ve been helped. But some politicians have slammed the white flag campaign as a ploy to discredit the government. Police are investigating a separate black flag campaign launched over the weekend as an anti-government protest. A coronavirus emergency has prevented Parliament from meeting for months, and the suspension means support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin cannot be tested.