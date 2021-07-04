Mayo Clinic paramedic talks safety on July 4th weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With people returning outside for Independence Day, some may be running into obstacles such as hot weather and the potential dangers of being outside for a prolonged period.

"We are very busy with heat exhaustion calls, with 9-1-1 calls," said Zack Stickler, a Mayo Clinic ambulance service community paramedic. "Heat exhaustion or hyperthermia can happen to anyone, it's not just people that have preexisting health conditions, it can happen to a completely healthy person."

In a summer already filled with hot, dry conditions in southeast Minnesota, heat exhaustion can happen to anyone. Stickler says people should be vigilant on how they're feeling in the sun.

"Lightheadedness, dizziness, fatigue, feeling faint," said Stickler. "People really need to drink water or Gatorade and limit the caffeine and alcohol intake."

Meanwhile, at Fourth Fest, spectators appeared ready to take on the heat.

"We came with a cooler full of water and we snagged a spot in the shade and that's mostly where we've been hanging out," said Jennifer Carlton, a Rochester resident.

"I just try to drink a lot of water and keep myself hydrated," said David Haro, a Rochester resident.

"We're trying to be in the shadow pretty much, and drinking a lot of water," said Aldana Arguello, a Rochester resident.

None of them appeared too worried about potential heat exhaustion.

"I feel like if I would feel like that, I would go to my house and go back," said Arguello.

"Don't drink and drive and stay hydrated, that's it. Enjoy the festivities," said Haro.