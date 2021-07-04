One more hot day before cooler air arrives

Warm, humid, and quiet weather are on tap for tonight with dry skies allowing for great firework viewing conditions. Temperatures during firework shows will be in the low 80s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain warm overnight as low cool into the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible after midnight, but rain chances are very low overnight.

Hot and humid conditions remain for the start of the new week on Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s with dew points into the upper 60s. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

A big temperature chance is on tap for the upcoming week as cooler air settles into the region along with an increased chance for showers and storms. Tuesday will see highs in the low 80s with partly sunny skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A break from the humidity moves in for Wednesday with below normal temperatures in the low 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day.

We'll see a break in the rain on Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday with peeks of sun throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Aside from a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, the weekend is looking to be rather pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s and mostly to partly sunny skies.