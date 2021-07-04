Skip to Content

Southern Minnesota officer fatally shoots armed person

2:54 pm

OLIVIA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in southern Minnesota shot and killed a person after an early-morning altercation. Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occured after an an armed person confronted an off-duty officer in an alley about 2:20 a.m. Sunday. The person was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Officials say the officer has been placed on administrative leave. No further information was immediately available. Olivia is located about 100 miles west of the Twin Cities.

