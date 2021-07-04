Stewartville Celebrates Summerfest

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- This weekend marked the return of the annual Summerfest weekend festivities in Stewartville.

Saturday night was highlighted by a packed crowd for the Summerfest Dance after the Community Picnic.

Sunday featured the Arts in the Park event with food and craft vendors, rides for the kids, a home run derby and bean bag tournament.

Robert Hruska, Chair of the Summerfest Arts in the Park said this year has been the most successful during his 10 years involved with the event.

"After last year where we missed out on it, it was such a bummer," said Hruska. "This is fantastic. Everybody smiling, just happy to be out and mother nature gifted us with a beautiful day so pretty cool!"

The evening was capped off with the annual parade followed by fireworks at dusk.