Taliban take districts in NE Afghanistan from fleeing troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say the Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan has gained momentum with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces. They said Sunday that several hundred of them fled across the border into Tajikistan. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced toward the border, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement. The Afghan troops crossed over at about 6:30 p.m. local time Saturday. Since mid-April, when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the end to Afghanistan’s “forever war,” the Taliban have made strides. Their most significant gains have been in the northern half of the country.