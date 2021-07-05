3 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS (AP) — Police say three men were killed and two others injured in a Fourth of July shooting in a Dallas neighborhood. Police said they don’t yet have any suspects identified in the shooting late Sunday night. Police say the motive and circumstances are being investigated. KXAS-TV reports that a street in the neighborhood on Monday was littered with markers as police counted bullet casings. A vehicle in the middle of the road was riddled with bullet holes. Police said that upon arrival, officers found five people who had been shot. They were all taken to hospitals, where three of them where pronounced dead.