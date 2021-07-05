Amid drought, Colorado rafters flock to oases while they can

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — As the drought parches much of Colorado, people are rafting, kayaking and enjoying other water sports wherever they still can. The Cache La Poudre River in the northern part of the state still has healthy water levels and vacationers are flocking to it. The Poudre’s summer activity reflects the precarious situations of rivers and lakes in drought-prone regions. Kyle Johnson, a co-owner of a whitewater rafting company, says the booming demand is a “redemption” from the last rafting season that was cut short by the pandemic and wildfires. But he notes the drought could end this season prematurely too.