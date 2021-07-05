Clear Lake home is a ‘total loss’ after fire

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) -- A home in Clear Lake is a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.

Crews found flames coming out of the front side of a house on Pascal Street around 2 a.m.

An overheated power cord had caused the blaze, according to a Facebook post from the Clear Lake Fire Department.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading to a nearby home.

The Clear Lake Fire Department, the Ventura Fire Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and Alliant Energy responded.