Egypt: Ethiopia begins disputed filling of dam amid tensions

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says Ethiopia has begun filling the reservoir of a controversial dam on the Nile River’s main tributary. The move will likely increase tensions in the Horn of Africa ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the dispute, which also includes Sudan. Egypt says it categorically rejects such a “unilateral move.” It says the move is threat to region’s security and peace. The dispute now centers on how quickly Ethiopia should fill and replenish the reservoir and how much water it releases downstream in case of a multi-year drought. Egypt and Sudan have repeatedly called for the U.S., the U.N, and European Union to help reach a legally binding deal that would spell out how the dam is operated and filled.