EXPLAINER: What kind of surgery did Pope Francis have?

LONDON (AP) — Pope Francis has had surgery to remove part of his left colon in what the Vatican described as a planned procedure. Doctors say the bowel problems that the 84-year-old pope was experiencing are very common in older people, although only about 10% to 20% of people with similar problems require surgery. According to the Vatican, the pope had the left part of his bowel removed in a three-hour operation Sunday in a Rome hospital. Officials said it was required because the pope’s bowel had narrowed. Doctors say the pope’s surgery was likely the only option to relieve his pain symptoms. They expect the pope will recover for four to six weeks, and if there are no complications, they say he can return to his normal duties after that.