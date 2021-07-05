Former Amish community member reacts to U.S. Supreme Court decision in septic dispute

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- The tide turning for a six year legal battle in Fillmore County is surprising for some.

"I'm devastated that this is the outcome," ex-Amish member and Fillmore County resident Lizzy Hershberger said.

It all started years ago, when the traditionalist Swartzentruber Amish family started constructing a building without obtaining a permit. Back then, the family claimed they skipped the permit process to avoid putting in a sceptic tank system.

"We never had to do it before," Ammon Swartzentruber told KTTC in 2014. "We don't believe in changing."

Since 2014, the family has remained adamant that it's a violation of their religious beliefs.

Minnesota courts sided with the county. On Friday however, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Swartzentrubers, sending the case back to the court of appeals, saying to take another look.

"It's very unfortunate that it's been going on this long," Hershberger said. "But this is not the outcome I was expecting."

Hershberger left her Amish home when she was 17. While she is no longer part of the Amish community, she lives in the area with her family.

"Personally, I would not be able to live here if nothing gets done," she said.

Hershberger worries about wastewater from the home seeping into the ground and contaminating her drinking water.

"Other residents aren't going to be happy about this either," she added.

While the court may have sided with the Swartzentrubers, Hershberger doesn't see any evidence a septic system hinders Amish religious freedom.

"I know what they are, because I grew up with them," Hershberger said. "I don't see in any shape or form why having a septic system outside would interfere with that. They can still do their church things any way they want to. I just don't understand the basis of how they can say it interferes with their religious freedoms, when in fact, I cannot think of a single reason why not."

With the case now back in a Minnesota courtroom, Hershberger hopes the county's septic tank rules will be enforced.