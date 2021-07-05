Germany easing restrictions on travel from UK, Portugal

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is easing strict restrictions on travel from Britain, Portugal and some other countries that were imposed because of the rise of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Germany’s national disease control center said late Monday that Britain, Portugal, Russia, India and Nepal will be removed from the country’s highest risk category of “virus variant areas” effective Wednesday. They will move into the second-highest category of “high-incidence areas.” The U.K. had been in the top risk category since May 23, and was joined last Tuesday by Russia and Portugal, one of Germany’s partners in the European Union. The change makes travel easier for tens of thousands of people.