Hot and steamy today; cooler, wetter days are ahead

Hot and humid start to the week

The warm and very humid air mass that arrived just in time for Independence Day Sunday is hanging around today ahead of a storm system and cold front just to our west. We'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with temperatures soaring into the lower 90s in the afternoon with heat indices in the mid and upper 90s and a westerly breeze reaching 15 miles per hour at times. A few thunderstorms are expected to develop by the mid-afternoon mainly along and south of Interstate 90, impacting the southern portion of our local area for the latter portion of the day.

A few of those afternoon storms may become strong to severe and the Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of the area south of Rochester in the Marginal Risk of severe weather. A couple of those storms may produce damaging wind gusts and perhaps one-inch hail.

Tuesday storms

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop in the afternoon and early evening as a cold front pushes through the region. Once again, we'll have to keep an eye on the severe weather threat as damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible in a few of those storms. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a gusty southwest breeze.

Cooler Wednesday

A few light showers will be left behind Wednesday morning, but skies will clear a bit in the afternoon.