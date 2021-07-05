Italian TV: Beloved entertainer Raffaella Carra’ dies at 78

ROME (AP) — Italian Rai state TV says Raffaella Carra’, for decades one of Italy’s most popular entertainers, has died at 78. It quoted the star’s family as saying she died Monday after a long illness. With her energetic presence and forceful singing voice, the performer was a beloved, longtime staple in the early heyday decades of the state broadcaster. With sexy costumes and earthy lyrics, Carra’ was credited with helping Italian women be more confident with themselves. She also was considered an icon for gay fans. Her trademark bouncy blond haircut and bangs were imitated by many fans and she earned the nickname of “the queen of Italian TV.” Praise for her talent, elegance and kindness poured in after the announcement.