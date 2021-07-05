Journalists attacked, injured in Georgian anti-LGBT protest

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A protest against a planned LGBT march in the Georgian capital turned violent as demonstrators attacked and injured some 20 journalists covering the event. Organizers of the Tbilisi March For Dignity that was to take place in the evening cancelled the event, saying authorities had not provided adequate security guarantees. Opponents of the march blocked off the capital’s main avenue, denounced journalists covering the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists and threw sticks and bottles at the media workers. About 20 journalists were injured. A man identified by some news reports as a journalist for an unspecified foreign news outlet was stabbed several blocks from the demonstration. One suspect was arrested. Hostility toward sexual minorities is strong in Georgia.