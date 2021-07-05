Press watchdog puts Hungarian PM Orban on ‘predators’ list

PARIS (AP) — The press watchdog Reporters Without Borders has put Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on its list of “predators.” It was the first time a Western European leader has been put in the line-up of heads of state or government who “crack down massively” on press freedom. The list published Monday includes 37 leaders. Two women, the prime minister of Bangladesh and the Hong Kong’s administrative chief Carrie Lam, also were added to the list, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was the first such list published in five years by the watchdog.