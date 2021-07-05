RFD talks safe firework disposal following 4th

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As the holiday weekend comes to a close, a friendly reminder comes to us from the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) to properly dispose of your used fireworks.

The department says the key to preventing unnecessary firework related fires is by ensuring they are completely cooled off before tossing them in the trash.

"The best rule of thumb is to, once the firework are off or they've been lit off, just put them in water overnight," said Rochester Firefighter Mandee Marx. "You can wrap them in plastic after that to make sure they stay cool and stay wet."

And this includes any 'dud' fireworks that didn't go off.

"Fireworks can burn at approximately 1,200 degrees," Marx said. "That's very warm. So to cool off, it takes quite a while for that end or whatever you're using to cool off, so then it could possibly ignite like if they are in a trash bin or something around combustibles."

And you'll want to use this overnight soaking method for all types of fireworks, whether it be sparklers or something bigger that shoots into the air.

"It could cause damage to like a garage or house or any other structure that's by it," Marx said. "The Fire Marshal's Office had a statistic that it was about one million dollars worth of property damage in Minnesota last year just because of fireworks not being disposed of properly."

It's equally important to make sure you are exercising caution when lighting off fireworks as well.

"And make sure you know how to use them, because like I say, 1,200 degrees can burn you very easily if you're not using them correctly," Marx said. "Never point them at anyone, if you're using the roman candles or some of those fireworks, and just to be smart and make sure you have an open area and there's nothing around it that could possibly start on fire."

Once your used fireworks have soaked overnight, you can dispose of them like normal garbage.