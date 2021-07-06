Building collapse lawsuits seek to get answers, assign blame

The legal fallout from the deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida, is already underway. It includes at least five lawsuits and a planned grand jury investigation. The litigation comes even as rescuers remain at the site hoping to find survivors. Twenty people have been found dead and more than 120 residents are thought to still be missing. Chapman University law professor Denis Binder studies wide-scale disasters and says they are increasingly leading to criminal negligence charges. He believes the harrowing images people see in real time through the media feed a need to seek answers about the tragedy and assess blame.