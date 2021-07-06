Chinese city on Myanmar border locked down in COVID outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in a Chinese city bordering Myanmar locked down the city Wednesday as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 expanded. Health authorities said another 15 cases were found in Ruili in southwest China’s Yunnan prefecture, on top of six in the first two days. The lockdown took effect at midnight. It required residents to stay at home and shut down all businesses and public institutions except hospitals, pharmacies and essential shops like grocery stores. The positive cases include both Chinese and Myanmar nationals in the city, where there is an active border trade.