Dutch crime reporter shot, badly wounded in Amsterdam street

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One of the Netherlands’ best known crime reporters has been shot in a brazen attack in downtown Amsterdam, and the city’s mayor say he is fighting for his life in a hospital. Peter R. de Vries was shot Tuesday evening after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show. Police say three suspects have been detained. The 64-year-old De Vries is known for his fearless reporting on the Netherlands’ underworld. He won an International Emmy in 2008 for a television show he made about the disappearance of U.S. teenager Natalee Holloway while she was on holiday in the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba in 2005.