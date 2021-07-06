Egypt ends impounding of ship that got stuck in Suez Canal

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has lifted the judicial seizure of a hulking shipping vessel that had blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. The decision by the court in the canal city of Ismailia paves the way for the Ever Given to sail free after being held for over three months. The ship would be allowed to leave the canal on Wednesday, following a ceremony in Ismailia. The vessel ran aground in March, blocking the crucial waterway for six days. It has been since held amid a dispute over financial compensation.