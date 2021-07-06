Israel to ship 700K Pfizer doses to South Korea in swap deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Israel is sending thousands of coronavirus vaccine doses to South Korea in exchange for a future shipment of the jabs. Bennett’s statement Tuesday called the agreement a “win-win deal,” in which Israel will transfer about 700,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to South Korea. That country will return the same number of doses to Israel as soon as September. The agreement will “reduce the holes” in the vaccine’s availability. Bennett said the agreement, which he personally negotiated with Pfizer CEO Albert Burla, is the first of its kind between Israel and another country. The Palestinian Authority rejected a similar shipment from Israel last month because it said the doses were too close to expiring.