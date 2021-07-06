Minnesota Pollution Control Commissioner Resigns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) - Minnesota's Pollution Control Commissioner Laura Bishop is stepping down from her post after the Republican-controlled Senate refused to confirm the appointment.

Governor Tim Walz accepted Bishop's resignation today. The Governor says, effective immediately, MPCA Commissioner Peter Tester will begin serving as Temporary Commissioner.

The Minnesota Senate removed two other commissioners during special sessions last year; Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley and Commissioner of Labor and Industry Nancy Leppink.

Bishop had recently come under fire from Republicans over the Clean Cars emission standards. Walz has supported the initiative while Republicans are against it.

Senate Democratic Leaders have accused of Republicans of playing politics by removing, or refusing to appoint, some Commissioners. The Senate is continuing to review Walz other administration appointments this week.