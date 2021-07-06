New small businesses on the rise in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- We all know that businesses, both big and small, across the country have struggled throughout the pandemic.

However, a recent report shows that in recent months, the number of small businesses in Minnesota is actually on the rise. The state's economy is now in a recovery mode.

"And I think as we came through this COVID crisis, a lot of people have been thinking about doing other things. And often times in addition to what they are already doing for a living, but want to try something else and a lot of people have ideas," said John Wade, the President of Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc.

Regardless of what sector your business was in, everyone faced some sort of challenge.

"Everyone is affected in a different way," Wade said. "The price of raw goods have gone up. We all know that. Our energy prices are starting to go up. Car dealerships have been inundated because of a chip shortage."

"For us, most of the issues that we came across were supply issues, staffing issues, things that the pandemic brought to everybody really," said Jack Krakow, General Manager at Olde Brick House. "And the way that we faced them was to, again, think local."

Olde Brick House opened right in the middle of the pandemic in October of 2020. Like every other business, it learned to adapt and says its hotel and healthcare 'neighbors' were key to keeping the doors open during such uncertain times.

"And what we found is during the pandemic it gave people a pause, a time to kind of reflect at what they were doing, where they were going, where they were working, who they visited," Krakow said. "And in some cases that wasn't the best for some local businesses and in other cases they wanted to try new things. Some coming along as new has really benefited us."

Both people we spoke with say it's important to continue to support our local shops and restaurants, one meal or one item at a time.