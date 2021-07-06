Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it’s canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers. The Pentagon says that with the shifting technology environment, the long-delayed JEDI Cloud contract doesn’t meet what’s now needed. The statement Tuesday did not directly mention that the Pentagon faced extended legal challenges by Amazon. Amazon argued that the Microsoft award was tainted by politics, particularly then-President Donald Trump’s antagonism toward Amazon’s chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos.