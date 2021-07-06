South Africa’s ex-leader Zuma urges court to stop his arrest

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday continued his efforts to avoid imprisonment by urging a regional court to block his arrest by police. Zuma’s lawyers called on the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal province to stop the order made last week by the country’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, that police must arrest Zuma by midnight on Wednesday after he was sentenced last week to 15 months in jail for contempt of court. Zuma’s lawyers argued that the court should stop the police from arresting him until the Constitutional Court rules on his application to rescind the sentence, which will be heard on July 12.