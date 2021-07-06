Special Weather Statement until TUE 4:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN FARIBAULT AND

SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN COUNTIES…

At 351 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of

Fairmont, moving east at 15 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and dime size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Fairmont, Blue Earth, Elmore, Granada, East Chain, Northrop, Fairmont

Airport, Huntley, Imogene and Guckeen.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

south central Minnesota.