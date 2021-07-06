Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Weather forecasters say a storm that has been lashing Florida over the past day has intensified into a hurricane.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that Hurricane Elsa was packing winds as high as 75 mph (121 kph) as it hurtled toward Florida’s northern Gulf Coast.

The Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday, somewhere between the Tampa Bay area and the Big Bend region.