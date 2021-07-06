UN rights chief asks world to keep pressure on Myanmar junta

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has praised the “incredible resilience” of Myanmar’s people in helping each other in the wake of a military takeover and violent crackdown. She has called on the international community to keep up pressure on the junta to halt violence in the country and restore democracy. Michelle Bachelet says the rights situation in Myanmar has gone from political crisis to a “multi-dimensional human rights catastrophe.” The comments came during a Human Rights Council debate that prompted a string of statements by countries that denounced the violence since the military takeover in February.