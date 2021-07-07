Search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade County’s mayor says eight more bodies have been recovered from the site of the collapsed Florida condo building, bringing the death toll to 54.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a Wednesday news conference that 33 of the dead have been identified and 86 people are still unaccounted for after the disaster.

Emergency workers were giving up on any hope of finding survivors in a collapsed Florida condo building. Authorities told sobbing families Wednesday that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble.

They planned to shift their efforts to recovering more remains.

The announcement followed increasingly somber reports from emergency officials, who said they sought to prepare families for the worst.