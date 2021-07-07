Biden seeks to strengthen options for workers with new order

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order that will reduce the ability of employers to prevent workers from going to rival firms and remove some of the state occupational licensing requirements that make it harder to land a job. A person familiar with the order said Wednesday it’s designed to improve workers’ leverage in the economy. It would mark a key test as to whether empowering workers will lead to pay hikes and smooth the way for them to move to parts of the country where their skills are most in demand. It enables Biden to show in the midterm elections how Democratic policies are focused on workers.