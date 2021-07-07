Bodies of plane crash victims found in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Russia say rescuers have found the bodies of nine victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in the country’s Far East. An Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in Russia’s far eastern region of Kamchatka, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather. Wreckage was found Tuesday evening on a coastal cliffside and in the sea, and the search and rescue operation was suspended until Wednesday morning after night fell. The governor of Kamchatka said that the “first bodies are being pulled out (of the water).” Russia’s Emergency Ministry said that nine bodies have been found so far, and one has already been identified.