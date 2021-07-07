China locks down border town as Myanmar battles virus surge

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities have locked down a Chinese city bordering Myanmar, shutting most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 expanded. Two more cases were confirmed by the end of Wednesday, bringing the total to 23 in Ruili city over the past four days, health authorities in southwestern Yunnan province said. They include both Chinese and Myanmar nationals in the city, which has an active cross-border trade. Authorities said they would step up border controls. Myanmar is battling a large outbreak with limited resources to contain it. The Southeast Asian nation tallied a daily record of 3,602 new cases on Tuesday.