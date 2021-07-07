Cooler temperatures ahead

High temperatures were a bit different today with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rochester's record cold low for today's date is 66°, so we did warm above that during the early afternoon. However, we did set a rainfall record for yesterday's date!

RST received 1.33" of rainfall on July 6th which beat the previous record of 1.22" set back in 1908. We did receive more rain overnight which was a very welcomed sight!

Over the 2-day period, RST received 1.96" of rain which is one of the largest rainfall amounts we've received in 2021. We were finally able to get steady rainfall accumulations area-wide late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Our next chance of rainfall will be overnight Thursday through Friday afternoon. Friday morning and early afternoon appear to be the best chance of widespread rain. Dry conditions should settle in for the upcoming weekend.

High temperatures will be in the middle and lower 70s through Friday afternoon. We will slightly warm temperatures for the weekend approaching 80° by Sunday. Highs next week will be seasonable in the lower 80s with an isolated chance of storms on Wednesday.

Nick