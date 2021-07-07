Former Local Football Star to Host Football Camp

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) - Football season is right around the corner, and one former local standout is holding a camp to help area teams and players get ready to shine on Friday nights.

Former Elgin-Millville and Winona State star, Travis Walch, will host his Elgin Youth Football Camp and 7-on-7 tournament on July 17.

7-on-7 football allows teams to run their passing offense without setting protections. It also allows players to get reps in a safe-environment..

While a lot of people see the offensive benefit of 7-on-7, Walch says it's equally as important to the other side of the football.

"I think what a lot of people forget is the importance of 7-on-7 to the defense," said Walch. "A lot of the time, we just think about the quarterback throwing to his receivers, but you have to think about all the drops and all the coverage work that the defense gets to work on as well."

You can find more information about Walch's camp on his website www.routetree3on3.com.