Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot outside a federal office building. Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department late Wednesday identified the officer as 30-year veteran Detective Greg Ferency. Adamson said Ferency was assigned to the FBI Taskforce. The shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse. Law enforcement officials said the suspect underwent surgery at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.