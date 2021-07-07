Skip to Content

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

New
7:12 pm National news from the Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot outside a federal office building. Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department late Wednesday identified the officer as 30-year veteran Detective Greg Ferency. Adamson said Ferency was assigned to the FBI Taskforce. The shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse. Law enforcement officials said the suspect underwent surgery at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content