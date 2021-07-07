Herzog pledges to ‘calm things’ as Israel’s 11th president

JERUSALEM (AP) — Isaac Herzog has pledged to “calm things down” in Israel’s deeply divided society as the country’s 11th president. He took the oath of office with one hand on a Bible late Wednesday afternoon in the Knesset chamber filled with flowers. Military rabbis blew rams’ horns and a children’s choir sang. Israel’s presidency is a largely ceremonial position with the purpose of forging national unity and serving as the country’s moral compass. Herzog’s father, Chaim, was Israel’s president in the 1980s and served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. His grandfather and uncle also served in high posts. Last month, Isaac Herzog was elected to a seven-year term as president.