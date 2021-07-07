Kentucky’s Attica Scott challenges US House budget chairman

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott has announced she’ll challenge longtime Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth in the state’s only congressional seat controlled by Democrats. Scott is one of two Black women in Kentucky’s legislature. She’s also a community activist and former Louisville city councilwoman. Yarmuth is currently in his eighth term in Congress, and occupies an influential post as chairman of the House Budget Committee. Both are committed progressives, supporting policies such as a ‘Medicare for All’ system, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and decriminalizing marijuana.