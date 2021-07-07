Lynn scheduled to start for White Sox at Twins

Chicago White Sox (50-35, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-49, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (8-3, 2.02 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (3-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Chicago will face off on Wednesday.

The Twins are 18-24 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has slugged .433 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .767.

The White Sox have gone 19-21 away from home. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .335, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .395.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Carlos Rodon earned his seventh victory and Zack Collins went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Jose Berrios registered his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 45 RBIs and is batting .305.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 extra base hits and 63 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by nine runs

White Sox: 6-4, .284 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring), Mitch Garver: (groin).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Aaron Bummer: (hamstring), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.