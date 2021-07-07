Man killed by police in Olivia died of multiple gunshots

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says the man killed by police in Renville County died of multiple gunshot wounds. The office identifies the man as 32-year-old Ricardo Torres Jr. Police say Torres was armed when he confronted an officer during the early morning hours of July 4 in an alley in Olivia. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting and says a shotgun was recovered at the shooting scene. The bureau identified the officer who shot Torres as Olivia Officer Aaron Clouse, who is on standard administrative leave.