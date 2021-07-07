Mexico high court strikes down limit in rape case abortions

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional a state law that limited legal abortions for rape victims to the first trimester of a pregnancy. Wednesday’s court ruling involved the state of Chiapas, where a doctor cited the statute in denying a rape victim an abortion because too much time had passed. The court ruled the Chiapas state law unfairly denied the woman’s right to dignity and free choice. All but two of Mexico’s 32 states allow abortion in rape cases, but some impose limits. The decision came one day after legalized, first-trimester abortion went into effect the central state of Hidalgo, only the third state in Mexico to allow it.