Pope, recovering well, had ‘severe’ narrowing of his colon

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis’ recovery from intestinal surgery continues to be “regular and satisfactory.” The Vatican also revealed Wednesday that final examinations showed Francis had a suffered a “severe” narrowing of his colon. The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said the 84-year-old pope was continuing to eat regularly following his Sunday surgery to remove the left side of his colon. He said final examination of the affected tissue “confirmed a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis.” Francis underwent three hours of planned surgery Sunday. The Vatican has said he is expected to stay in Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week, assuming no complications.